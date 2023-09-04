Possible to RMA EVGA 3080 without receipt?

I purchased an EVGA 3080 in July 2021 from ANTonline. I ran into some thermal issues with it earlier this year which made me consider RMAing the card, for which EVGA requires proof of purchase.



When I logged into the ANTonline site it shows no order history. When I contacted their support they fed me some line about a new system upgrade and they can't retrieve orders past 2022 and then stopped responding.



I addressed the thermal issues with a custom fan profile, and that seemed to work until this week when the card started showing graphic artifacts and flickering. It's still under warranty and EVGA does seem to still be honoring their commitments, but I'm back at square one without the original receipt.



Has anyone been able to resolve a similar issue successfully? I'm most annoyed at ANTonline, but at the time it was rare to find anything in stock at any price anywhere.