Possible to recover Windows account?

It pains me to have to write this, but I'm pseudo-locked out of my Windows account on my laptop. As everyone knows, MS crams their obnoxious MS account login down your throat every chance they get in Windows 10. When I upgraded my laptop to Windows 10 a couple months back, I presumably signed up for an account to shut Windows up. I also signed up on my desktop using a different account, but that doesn't have any bearing on my laptop's MS account. On both devices, I configured a PIN because Windows kept forcing me to login after reboot even with it set to "never". I can login to my laptop just fine using the PIN, but I cannot for the life of me figure out what the password is set to. I typically use 1 of about 8-10 different passwords, and it is none of them. I also checked my 1Password account, and I only have the credentials for my desktop MS account and my MS account for my computer at work, neither of which work on the laptop of course. I'm at a loss for what the password could be, and when I go into my profile in Windows, it doesn't even show any MS accounts...so I'm pretty confused by that.



Naturally I tried the password recovery, but I had the genius idea of telling MS that my phone number is 555-555-5555. The fact that MS accepted that number without question is unbelievable. Little did I know, MS uses this phone number and ONLY this phone number for account recovery. There is no other option besides getting a text or call to your account number for verification. If you work your way through the BS prompts, you eventually can find your way to a secondary recovery method in which you provide a second email address, and MS will manually review your account and decide whether or not to grant access to the recovery process. They state you will hear back from MS within 24 hours, however other screen say it can take 30 days. I submitted my initial request on this at least a week ago, and I never heard back. I just submitted another this morning, but I'm not holding out hope for a response. This process for account recovery has to be the dumbest thing I've ever seen. Who can be without their computer for 30 days!? I get it that it's [probably] my fault, assuming I did in fact set and forget a password. But to accept the fakest of fake phone numbers as the sole recovery method for an account is beyond irresponsible on MS's part.



So my question now is what are my options? Obviously a fresh rebuild is always an option (I think?), but I'd very much like to avoid that. Is there even a way to contact MS? I feel like everywhere I look they try to force you into their useless help tutorials instead of providing actual real assistance.