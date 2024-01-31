Possible Scam?

Need Some Advise on a Possible Scam .
I was looking for a white strix 4090, this guy messages me,, he even send me said he had one for sell for 1800. he even provided the timestamp with my Name. and working Video. However he keep saying his PayPal is limited ,doesn't allow him to send invoice or request money. so He send request twice without detail of the deal in the request. using his "Wife's " PayPal, then His Cousin's PayPal.

He has no Heatware or any prior trade before.

Should I trust this?
 
Run. Don’t walk.

Look here: https://hardforum.com/threads/fs-rtx-4090-strix-oc-rtx-4090-gaming-trio-2tb-4tb-nvme-ssds.2033128/
 
There's a chance it could be legit, but the odds are so minuscule, that it's almost entirely likely a scam.

If you're willing to spend that much for such a card, get it form a reliable member here, and the above link to sk3tch's ad is a good one.
 
