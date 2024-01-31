Need Some Advise on a Possible Scam .
I was looking for a white strix 4090, this guy messages me,, he even send me said he had one for sell for 1800. he even provided the timestamp with my Name. and working Video. However he keep saying his PayPal is limited ,doesn't allow him to send invoice or request money. so He send request twice without detail of the deal in the request. using his "Wife's " PayPal, then His Cousin's PayPal.
He has no Heatware or any prior trade before.
Should I trust this?
Last edited: