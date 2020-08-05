Possible NVIDIA RTX 3000 Rollout Schedule Detailed - RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 After September

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,848
"The GeForce RTX 3070, or the SKU that succeeds the RTX 2070 Super, could launch a month later, in October 2020, according to the MyDrivers report. The higher-volume performance-segment part, the RTX 3060, or the SKU that succeeds the RTX 2060, could launch only by November, just in time for the Holiday shopping season. The report goes on to state that NVIDIA has discontinued production of the popular RTX 2070 Super, following its decision to stop RTX 2080 Ti and RTX 2080 Super production, allowing the retail channel to digest existing inventories of these parts."
https://www.techpowerup.com/270667/...etailed-rtx-3070-and-rtx-3060-after-september
