Possible new build 5k budget - any feedback or suggestions

I am finally after about 8 years looking to put together a new build to replace my I7-4770K. The 4090 is somewhat of a placeholder for now. I want to mess with Stable Diffusion which I have read isn't great on AMD cards, but I don't know how long that interest will last. It will also serve as my gaming rig to try some of the free games I have been collecting from Epic over the past 8 years along with I currently have Microsoft's Ultimate Game Pass for another 2 years.
Currently have an old BenQ XL2420TE I will probably use til I find a monitor I want to use as a replacement which I realize any of the higher end cards will be extreme overkill with only 1080p 144hz.
I don't know if Seasonic is still as good as they used to be and same with Corsair for memory.
Any suggestions or feedback? Budget is really only this high since I kept stashing money away since my last build. I would prefer not to spend it all and the idea of spending 1600 on a GPU is tough to swallow since I don't know I will get the use out of it. Usually I build new or upgrade about every 3-4 years and this is the first time it has been this long.
PCPartPicker Part List
CPU: Intel Core i7-14700K 3.4 GHz 20-Core Processor ($418.00 @ B&H)
CPU Cooler: Noctua NH-D15 chromax.black 82.52 CFM CPU Cooler ($119.95 @ Amazon)
Motherboard: Gigabyte Z790 AORUS MASTER EATX LGA1700 Motherboard ($449.99 @ Amazon)
Memory: Corsair Vengeance 64 GB (2 x 32 GB) DDR5-6000 CL40 Memory ($189.99 @ Amazon)
Storage: Western Digital Black SN850X 2 TB M.2-2280 PCIe 4.0 X4 NVME Solid State Drive ($129.99 @ B&H)
Storage: Samsung 990 Pro 2 TB M.2-2280 PCIe 4.0 X4 NVME Solid State Drive ($139.99 @ Amazon)
Video Card: NVIDIA Founders Edition GeForce RTX 4090 24 GB Video Card ($1599.99 @ Best Buy)
Case: Fractal Design Torrent ATX Mid Tower Case ($189.99 @ B&H)
Power Supply: SeaSonic PRIME PX-1300 1300 W 80+ Platinum Certified Fully Modular ATX Power Supply ($309.89 @ Amazon)
Operating System: Microsoft Windows 11 Pro OEM - DVD 64-bit ($159.97 @ Amazon)
Total: $3707.75
Prices include shipping, taxes, and discounts when available
Generated by PCPartPicker 2023-10-19 14:01 EDT-0400
