Possible laptop gpu failure?

Recently I bought 3 laptops. One is a Dell gaming laptop. Inspiron 15 5577. It has dedicated gtx1050 and onboard hd 630. The seller had mentioned that under load the gtx1050 would blue screen/artifact but would be ok under normal load. It would show up on device manager and then have the yellow triangle. I cant really tell if this gpu is on the way out or its the drivers or what. Using gpuz, it will state the gpu info but everything else theres nothing.



My question is how to really tell if this dedicated gpu is still good or its on the way out? suggestions please



processor: i7-7700

memory: either 8gb or 24gb (8+16) dell diagnostic is saying one of the sticks is bad