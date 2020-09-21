Portwell Builds Intel Xeon Motherboard with 20 USB Ports

Icecold said: What is the use case for this? Another website suggested cryptocurrency mining? Click to expand...

If you've got a lot of software that needs USB dongles to run? Or plug in security tokens? Or something with testing or factory programming USB devices? Or a whole hell of a lot of webcams?I'm pretty sure the cryptomining is confused from the mining board with a bunch of pci-e x1 ports on board that were setup for those pci-e extensions that use USB cabling cause it's readily available.