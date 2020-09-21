Portwell Builds Intel Xeon Motherboard with 20 USB Ports

Not even USB 3.1 Gen2 / USB 3.2 :(

"Portwell has put an astonishing 20 (you read that right) USB 3.1 Gen1 ports on the board, which you can run at a full 5 Gbit/s data signaling rate at the same time. The board doesn't use any splitting technology so you are getting the full bandwidth. To get that many ports to run at full capacity, Portwell has presumably re-routed chipset lanes for SATA 3 connectors and used them for USB ports, leaving only two SATA 3 ports. The board is built for the FlexATX form factor and features a sideways PCIe 3.0 port. Being built for Xeon, the board also features support for ECC memory and up to 128 GB of it. While the pricing is not yet available, you can get a quote on Portwell's website."

1600720777115.png


techpowerup.com/272380/portwell-builds-intel-xeon-motherboard-with-20-usb-ports
 
I've seen this picture before, but I thought it was a joke, not a real product!

What is the use case for this? Another website suggested cryptocurrency mining?
No idea. I usually use two USB ports on my desktop (Mouse and Keyboard). Sometimes three on the rare occurrence I hook up a microphone...

Some streamer kids just have a ton of USB peripherals maybe?
 
Monitor walls? Like for airports and train stations.
 
What is the use case for this? Another website suggested cryptocurrency mining?
If you've got a lot of software that needs USB dongles to run? Or plug in security tokens? Or something with testing or factory programming USB devices? Or a whole hell of a lot of webcams?

I'm pretty sure the cryptomining is confused from the mining board with a bunch of pci-e x1 ports on board that were setup for those pci-e extensions that use USB cabling cause it's readily available.
 
The dongle RAID on this thing is gonna be lit.
 
If you've got a lot of software that needs USB dongles to run? Or plug in security tokens? Or something with testing or factory programming USB devices? Or a whole hell of a lot of webcams?
I had thought of most of that, but outside of the webcams none of those would likely require much speed/bandwidth so you could just use USB hubs.
 
