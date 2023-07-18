Portal: Prelude RTX mod now available, free DLC

GoodBoy
"Remastered with RTX Remix, Portal: Prelude RTX adds full ray tracing, the groundbreaking AI-accelerated performance of NVIDIA DLSS 3, and the lowest texture load times with RTX IO. Now available as free DLC for Portal™ owners on Steam.
Portal: Prelude, the highest rated Portal mod, the 2008 Portal ModDB winner, and #3 overall Player’s Choice mod of 2008. Created by Nicolas “NykO18” Grevet and others, Portal: Prelude is an unofficial Portal prequel, set before the time of GLaDOS, featuring a new extremely challenging 8-10 hour campaign composed of 19 new test chambers, new advanced gameplay mechanics, a fully voiced story with NPCs, and a whole lot more."
Download:
Grab today's new game ready driver as well to speed up the texturee load times.
