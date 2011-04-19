Blackstone
2[H]4U
How is this game running? Can I expect 1080P with 4xaa on a GTX275 and Corei7 920? Does it push the hardware harder than HL2: Episode 2?
Is this game crossplatform compatible for coop play?
I think you're supposed to be able to play with PS3 players.Is this game crossplatform compatible for coop play?
I had to disable in-game vsync then enable vsync and Triple Buffering in the nvidia Control Panel Portal 2 profile and set pre-rendered frames to 0 to get it to run good. I run vsync/triple buffering on all Source games and they run fine but Portal 2 gets laggy. When I disabled vsync in-game, the screen would tear so I obviously needed to use vsync. Either something is screwy with Portal 2 or the 270.61 drivers aren't playing nice with it.
Running on system in sig, 1680×1050.
