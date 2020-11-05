Portal 2 Mod: Portal Reloaded. April 19, 2021.

chameleoneel
Adds a 3rd portal which takes you to a 20 years future version of the current test chamber. The current chamber affects the future chamber.
Steam Page:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1255980/Portal_Reloaded/
PCGAMER article:
https://www.pcgamer.com/portal-reloaded-adds-a-third-portal-and-the-fourth-dimension/#comment-jump
