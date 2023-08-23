Portable SSD for running games - can it handle it?

Scream And Fly
Gawd
- Nov 27, 2005
- 819
Currently I don't have any internal storage left to mount another drive so I'm wondering if I can get a portable USB 3.1 SSD and just install and run games off that? I know that it will work, but can those portable drives handle that kind of work load, or are they more meant for less demanding use? I have an extra Samsung 1TB NVMe stick here, so would it be better to just get a USB external enclosure for that? One final question - will those be fast enough over USB 3.1?