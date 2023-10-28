Portable Screens - any that charge the Deck while playing?

Long story short, I found a Thinkvision M14 lying around at work and decided to try it with the Deck. Works really well, does PD passthrough via USB-C so I only need Deck -> Display -> Power adapter via USB-C cables.



It got me wondering if I could pick up an OLED or otherwise better portable display, since I really liked using it. But I can't find much, if any info about any that will do PD passthrough, or rather, will charge the Deck while playing. I've seen some people say that some of the monitors will "charge" the Deck, but only a trickle, so you will still drain battery while playing. Does anyone know of any of these OLED, IGZO, or whatever portable monitors that for sure have this functionality?