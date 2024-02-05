Portable Monitor for laptop

Looking for a portable monitor for my laptop. I will be using it while I'm traveling abroad in a month or two.

I've found the Asus MB16QHG & Uperfect 1602K

Asus is more money than the Uperfect. I've never heard of Uperfect so that makes me lean towards the Asus. The Uperfect goes on sale and is currently $170, while the Asus is $400 via amazon.

Not seeing other options with 120Hz with 2560 x 1600 resolution...

Any other recommendations, comments or suggestions?
 
