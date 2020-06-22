Portable Handheld Power Supply

Hi all, i am new to this forum, and not sure if this the right place to post our new developed product?



We have developed a new hand held power supply and looking for engineers to test it:



Resembling a Digital Multimeter, this unit is a great size for those needing power on the move.



The compact design means that you can easily add this to your tool box, giving you access to variable DC output from any wall socket.



Please note that this is not a battery operated device - it does require mains power using the supplied mains lead.



Features:



• 60W Output Total



• Dual USB ports - 5V @ 2A



• Input voltage 90V-255V 50/60HZ



• short circuit protected



• Handy fold out stand



• 3.2 inch Full colour IPS HD LCD display screen 480x320 pixels



• Graphic display



• Output status indicating (CC and CV)



• 3 Preset Memorised USE settings



• Dimensions: 21x10x4cm Weight: 590g