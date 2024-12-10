Portable Gaming PC suggestions

So I'm looking at replacing my nearly 10 year old laptop I have, since it can't run Windows 11.



Anyways, I'm looking at getting a ASUS ROG Flow Z13 to replace it. The laptop will be used as a tertiary system, so it doesn't need to be bleeding edge tech wise, just be able to run fairly new games on it decently. My primary consideration is that it has to be light/smaller, since I'd be using it while I travel and most likely have it with my work laptop in the same bag.



The ROG Flow seems to check most of the boxes, but since its almost two years old, it is giving me some pause on buying it.



Is there anything else out there that is similar to the ROG Flow in the $1500 range that might be missing? Something with a 4050/70 with 15 inch or smaller screen might work.