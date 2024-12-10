  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Portable Gaming PC suggestions

So I'm looking at replacing my nearly 10 year old laptop I have, since it can't run Windows 11.

Anyways, I'm looking at getting a ASUS ROG Flow Z13 to replace it. The laptop will be used as a tertiary system, so it doesn't need to be bleeding edge tech wise, just be able to run fairly new games on it decently. My primary consideration is that it has to be light/smaller, since I'd be using it while I travel and most likely have it with my work laptop in the same bag.

The ROG Flow seems to check most of the boxes, but since its almost two years old, it is giving me some pause on buying it.

Is there anything else out there that is similar to the ROG Flow in the $1500 range that might be missing? Something with a 4050/70 with 15 inch or smaller screen might work.
 
You can usually force the installation of Win11, if that is your only reason to buy a new laptop.

As you say, don't buy a new laptop that is 2 years old at the full price. That's insanity.
 
There is a new RoG flow coming up with AMD strix halo

AMD Ryzen Max+ 395 “Strix Halo” debuts in first gaming product leak, faster than 7945HX3D​


https://videocardz.com/newz/amd-ryz...irst-gaming-product-leak-faster-than-7945hx3d

Yeah I just saw that before you posted, I winded up going with an HP Victus instead-I got a Ryzen 7 and a RXT4070 for $400 cheaper then the ROG. I had concerns about Asus's build/QC and RMA process with their own built equipment. I've been using their motherboards for almost 30 years, but their recent issues have been giving me pause about supporting them.
 
Might want to make a new thread.
 
for me the best choice is MSI Katana A15, I can send you link from amazon if you want or the best dealer in us
 
