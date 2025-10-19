Popular value thermal paste Amech SGT-4 corrodes copper permanently damages CPUs and coolers?

Well... Great .. just great. I have some of this (which I hadn't used yet) due to favorable reports from others.. However I don't think i shall be using this stuff at this point.
https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...-finds-investigation#xenforo-comments-3887871
Great... just great..
Some thermal pastes are good for air cooling, others for liquid cooling, some are generally efficient, others are not. But as our colleague Igor Wallosek discovered, there is a thermal paste that stinks and damages coolers. That thermal paste — Amech (Aimac) SGT-4 made in South Korea — appears to be quite popular in online stores around the world because it is cheap and gets favorable user reviews. Yet, SGT-4 appears to be a chemically reactive blend that stinks due to acidic vapors, permanently damages CPUs and coolers with pitting from corrosion, and causes coolers to glue to the chip. The TIM also doesn't meet its thermal ratings due to the pitting.
