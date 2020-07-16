Popular processors, double trouble on TWO game consoles, a competitive BIG GPU coming out, and a fancy new-generation socket in the works.

So what's the catch?



AMD is doing pretty darn well, but a lot of people are saying: "They're only being "nice" while they're second. The moment they surpass Intel, or even Nvidia, that's when they go rotten and get greedy."



Will their innovation stop?

Will they stagnate?

Will they start instituting weird backdoors?

Will they become unfriendly towards the FOSS community?

Will their prices go orbital if they ever gain control of the market?



Or will they stay true to benevolence, intelligence, innovation, and good value for the people?



What do you guys think?