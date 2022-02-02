Popcorn moments in NFTs: Spotify Edition

A group calling themselves "HitPiece" have crawled Spotify and turned every song into a NFT available on the platform.. HitPiece have responded by calling all the outrage as showing support for the program and believe they have every right to do what they did. As of now, however, the HitPiece website is offline.The owner of HitPiece, Rory Felton, coincidentally has a podcast up on Spotify where he boasts about "aiming to put $1,000,000,000 in artists pockets."Songs that are available almost everywhere being peddled as "unique" recordings to pretend there is some artificial scarcity? Quite bold, if you ask me. I have a feeling the story of investor hype surrounding "metaverse" and NFTs will be providing some epic entertaining moments in the coming year.