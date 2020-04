18.04 didn't play well with me so I have been using 19.10 for a while. I wanted to get on an LTS version so I jumped in the beta for 20.04 since Ubunbtu 20.04 is being released today. So far I love it, its been every bit as solid as 19.10 for me. Good stuff, I highly recommend it. Especially if you are trying out Linux for gaming.