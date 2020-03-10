Poor Rowhammer Fixes On DDR4 DRAM Chips Re-Enable Bit Flipping Attacks

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,522
The sophistication of these attacks are certainly interesting!
"Researchers claim they "tried TRRespass on the three major memory vendors (compromising more than 99% of the market) using 42 DIMMs," and found bit flips on 12 of them.
VUSec team reported the new RowHammer attacks to all affected parties late last year, but, unfortunately, it is not going to be patched anytime soon.
VUSec also promised to soon release an Android app that users can install and use to check whether the memory chip on their smartphones is also vulnerable to the new hammering patterns or not."
https://thehackernews.com/2020/03/rowhammer-vulnerability-ddr4-dram.html
