Polygon Sold to GameRant Owner Valnet Followed by Immediate Mass Layoffs of Polygon Staffers

https://thatparkplace.com/polygon-s...y-immediate-mass-layoffs-of-polygon-staffers/

laughing-spider-man.gif
 
Just went to their website and saw nothing but woke articles.
Can't imagine why they went under.
 
Red Falcon said:
Just went to their website and saw nothing but woke articles.
Can't imagine why they went under.
Click to expand...
The Asmongold clip linked around here somewhere says: "you write articles nobody wants to read, and you lost your jobs because you can't get advertisers because of your articles."a

He's ecstatic about it.
 
Well to be fair, extremely hard business (online magazine) if you do not happen to be the type that did not achieve to do the video-podcast transition...
 
LukeTbk said:
Well to be fair, extremely hard business (online magazine) if you do not happen to be the type that did not achieve to do the video-podcast transition...
Click to expand...
Eh. I agree with Asmongold's condemnation: "you wrote articles with negative value." The comment mentioned above by the mods says he left comments that "violated their community guidellines" so his woke commenters could "dunk on them".
 
