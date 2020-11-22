[Poll] When will the GTX 3080 be readily available?

We are already two months (and four days) past the initial lauch date for the nVidia 3080 GPU. Currently, the cards, when available, sell out within seconds, and the only way to get one is through blind luck, to lurk on bot sites for days at a time and fight thousands for the fastest click, or sell out your dignity to a dirty, disgusting, low-down, scumbag scalper.



Given the current state of the world, when do you foresee being able to purchase a 3080 as easily as you would purchase a new keyboard?