Poll: What was your No1 reason leaving behind Intel Core i7-4790K @ 4.00GHz (LGA1150)

Hi people.
This is not a topic that has any sentimental relation with CPU products.

By the use of sort in length text (five text lines), you should describe, of why Intel Core i7-4790K @ 4.00GHz, this had to leave from your PC?
Did you feel limited at Gaming at higher resolution than 1080P?
Was it enough for anything other than video editing?
Was it a problem of thermals?
Was it difficult for your motherboard to activate boost speed of 4.00 GHz? (what was that motherboard)
Did you witnessed any GPU related bottleneck ? (GTX1060 + up to RTX2080 or RTX3000).

Some people upgrade hardware because of fashion, some people do mining, folding, CPU use at not regular computing tasks.
Some other people they feel happy having three large screens of over 24" its one, and they dream a private 3D simulator in their living room.
Some other people they feel addicted at gaming over 140 FPS.
(To all whom belong at these groups, this topic its not for you)

INTEL offer several variations of its CPU generation, clock, internal memory, cores, core threads = regular use, extreme gaming, high speed data processing applications not related to 3D graphics.
i7-4790K @ 4.00GHz (C=4 / T=8), 8MB, this is the upper end of LGA1150, its four or five times more powerful from the old school quad Q9650 3.00G (both at stock speed).

Closure:
I need your answers to be extremely sincere as you were talking to a priest. 🙂
 
I had a i5 4670K, essentially the same CPU, but it wasn't good enough to play PCVR on my Quest 2 resolution. Constantly at 100% all cores, even with the highly optomized Half Life Alyx game, so jumped to a 10700K and now have a 12700K because I wanted PCIe 4.0 at least for future GPU upgrades. Because VR at 4K-ish resolutions is very hard on your GPU and VR is so cool when done right (high enough FPS/Hz/resolution, wireless streaming). If I hadn't gone VR, would probably still have my 4670K, worked fine for all other stuff with my GTX 980 at 1080p
 
