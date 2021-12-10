Poll: What was your No1 reason leaving behind Intel Core i7-4790K @ 4.00GHz (LGA1150)

Hi people.This is not a topic that has any sentimental relation with CPU products.By the use of sort in length text (five text lines), you should describe, of why Intel Core i7-4790K @ 4.00GHz, this had to leave from your PC?Did you feel limited at Gaming at higher resolution than 1080P?Was it enough for anything other than video editing?Was it a problem of thermals?Was it difficult for your motherboard to activate boost speed of 4.00 GHz? (what was that motherboard)Did you witnessed any GPU related bottleneck ? (GTX1060 + up to RTX2080 or RTX3000).Some people upgrade hardware because of fashion, some people docomputing tasks.Some other people they feel happy havingof over 24" its one, and they dream a private 3D simulator in their living room.Some other people they feel addicted at gaming over 140 FPS.(To all whom belong at these groups, this topic its not for you)INTEL offer several variations of its CPU generation, clock, internal memory, cores, core threads = regular use, extreme gaming, high speed data processing applications not related to 3D graphics.i7-4790K @ 4.00GHz (C=4 / T=8), 8MB, this is the upper end of LGA1150, its four or five times more powerful from the old school quad Q9650 3.00G (both at stock speed).Closure:I need your answers to be extremely sincere as you were talking to a priest.