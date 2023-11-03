Poll: To Rebuild or Not Rebuild?

This is an arbitrary poll but perhaps you'll indulge me.



I have two gaming PC's. One is an HTPC with mATX form factor, the other is a desktop PC with ATX form factor.



I bought a MSI RTX 4090 Gaming X (Slim) card for my HTPC, and I knew it would be a tight fit. After receiving it today, I was only able to install it after removing 1 of my 2 Noctua 140mm case fans (the lower one). This means that instead of having 3 air-intake fans, it would only have the 120mm on the bottom and 140mm in front. This also means that the air-pressure in my case will become negative when the fans are engaged (under load), because there are also three out-take fans. It's worth noting that my fan curve is set to only turn on intake & exhaust fans when my CPU is under load, so if the air pressure were negative, it's not necessarily going to suck dust through every crevice 24/7.



Initially I found it slightly concerning, but after benchmarking and gaming for awhile, I'm not sure if I can detect an actual difference. Mind you it's an HTPC and 9 ft away from me, rather than sitting on a desk directly next to me or underneath me. To be frank, I don't think I'd be able to measure the difference of having that fan installed or not.



Having said that, it irks me a little bit that I could simply swap my build into the ATX case and simply use the slightly-larger case in my living room. This would give me enough room to use all of the fans. Of course, swapping the builds out will take a few hours of work. The mATX build in particular, takes extra time & effort to work in because of the space constraints. My CPU cooler is La Grande Macho RT, and it's a pain to install if you have less than three hands. It's a pain even to simply get the fan clips on. And both of the builds feature this cooler. Inevitable bloody knuckles & headache to ensue. I've reinstalled these things countless times, and never gets any more pleasant. I'm unsure if I want to bother for one 140mm fan. [h], would you bother? Or simply forget about it and enjoy the 4090?