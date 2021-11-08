Poll: Alder Lake owners: were you able to get a cooling solution for LGA 1700?

Alder Lake owners: were you able to get an LGA 1700 cooling solution?

  • Bought a cooler which shipped with LGA 1700 support

  • Got an LGA 1700 conversion kit for a cooler I already own

  • Unable to find any LGA 1700 coolers to buy

  • No LGA 1700 conversion kits offered for a cooler I already own and wished to use

  • Waiting for a conversion kit I have already ordered

  • Waiting for conversion kit availability, for a cooler I already own

1. Bought a cooler which shipped with LGA 1700 support: means you were able to buy a cooler which supports LGA 1700 out of the box and are either cooling your Alder CPU with it now----or will be soon.

2. Got an LGA 1700 conversion kit for a cooler I already own: Means you were able to get a conversion kit for a cooler which you already own and are either cooling your Alder Lake CPU with it now-----or will be soon.

3. Unable to find any LGA 1700 coolers to buy: You wished to buy a new cooler for your Alder Lake CPU, but have been unable to find any to buy, which ship with LGA 1700 support out of the box.

4. No LGA 1700 conversion kits offered for a cooler I already own and wished to use: This means the brand/maker of a cooler you already own and wish to use---has now plans to offer a conversion kit for the particular model you own.

5. Waiting for a conversion kit I have already ordered: You have been able to order a conversion kit for a cooler which you already own, but are still waiting to receive it.

6. Waiting for conversion kit availability, for a cooler I already own: You own a cooler which will have a conversion kit, but the brand/maker has not yet made it available to order or their first batch was ordered/sold out, before you had a chance to order one.
 
I made this poll, because I'm seeing a lot of complaints around the internet, about availability of cooling solutions for Alder Lake/LGA 1700.

I limited voting to one choice per voter. I realize people's situations may match more than one option. But the choices are already fairly complicated and I want people to respond about their primary use case.

In example, I intend to use an EK AIO 240mm basic, with my 12700k. EK's support has confirmed that there will be a conversion kit offerred-----but they have not yet announced its availability. They told me to wait and watch their social media.

I do also own an Be Quiet! Shadow Rock TF 2 and thought it might be a backup option for cooling my 12700k. Its a cooler which should be sufficient for a 12700k or lower. Be Quiet! support confirmed to me that there will not be a conversion kit offered for that model. They do have kits available to order, for most of their other relevant coolers.

My own vote is cast regarding my EK AIO, because that is my primary choice/use case.

Feel free to chime in about secondary situations, such as my failed backup plan for my Shadow Rock TF 2.
 
