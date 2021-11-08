Poll: Alder Lake owners: were you able to get a cooling solution for LGA 1700?

1. Bought a cooler which shipped with LGA 1700 support: means you were able to buy a cooler which supports LGA 1700 out of the box and are either cooling your Alder CPU with it now----or will be soon.



2. Got an LGA 1700 conversion kit for a cooler I already own: Means you were able to get a conversion kit for a cooler which you already own and are either cooling your Alder Lake CPU with it now-----or will be soon.



3. Unable to find any LGA 1700 coolers to buy: You wished to buy a new cooler for your Alder Lake CPU, but have been unable to find any to buy, which ship with LGA 1700 support out of the box.



4. No LGA 1700 conversion kits offered for a cooler I already own and wished to use: This means the brand/maker of a cooler you already own and wish to use---has now plans to offer a conversion kit for the particular model you own.



5. Waiting for a conversion kit I have already ordered: You have been able to order a conversion kit for a cooler which you already own, but are still waiting to receive it.



6. Waiting for conversion kit availability, for a cooler I already own: You own a cooler which will have a conversion kit, but the brand/maker has not yet made it available to order or their first batch was ordered/sold out, before you had a chance to order one.