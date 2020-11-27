Polk S35 Center Speaker $149 at Best Buy

Zepher

Zepher

[H]ipster Replacement
Joined
Sep 29, 2001
Messages
17,782
The Polk S35 Center Speaker is currently on sale for $149 at Best Buy,
Polk Audio Signature Series S35 Center Channel Speaker Black S35 - Best Buy

I have this speaker and it's an excellent slim center speaker. I bought it earlier this year when it was on sale for $199.

IMG_9714.JPEG
 
