Polk S35 Center Speaker $149 at Best Buy

The Polk S35 Center Speaker is currently on sale for $149 at Best Buy,
Polk Audio Signature Series S35 Center Channel Speaker Black S35 - Best Buy
I have this speaker and it's an excellent slim center speaker. I bought it earlier this year when it was on sale for $199.
