Police bust chip counterfeiting outfit in China, fakes may have made it into PC hardware — GPUs, motherboards, and power supplies potentially impacted

“If this sounds familiar, it should. In a previous sting operation, Chinese authorities seized over 40,000 fake Nvidia GPUs relabeled and sold as newer models. But while GPU scams tend to target uninformed consumers, this case is more structurally dangerous. The chips were allegedly sold B2B to downstream suppliers, meaning legitimate brands could unknowingly integrate counterfeits into otherwise reputable components.


China’s tightening grip on chip imports under ongoing US export controls is part of the backdrop, with some domestic buyers having to turn to counterfeit imports after finding it difficult to source parts from Europe and the US, creating an artificial premium for “genuine” branded ICs.


In September, China’s Ministry of Commerce began an anti-dumping investigation into imported American analog chips, claiming that US chip suppliers had lowered and suppressed the sale prices of Chinese products over several years. Meanwhile, authorities in the US had, according to Reuters, put location-tracking devices in advanced chip shipments at risk of diversion to China. In the same month, US authorities arrested two Chinese nationalssuspected of sending millions of dollars’ worth of Nvidia chips to China.”

Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/tech-i...s/police-bust-chip-relabeling-ring-in-shenzen
 
1761885450995.png
 
