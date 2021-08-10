Polgyon / BSC $600M+ Hack

Andrew_Carr
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2005
- Messages
- 2,145
Polygon is reporting someone just hacked them and stole a small bit of loose ETH from polygon & binance smart chain.
https://twitter.com/PolyNetwork2/status/1425073987164381196
Addresses in question:
https://etherscan.io/address/0xC8a65Fadf0e0dDAf421F28FEAb69Bf6E2E589963
https://bscscan.com/address/0x0D6e286A7cfD25E0c01fEe9756765D8033B32C71
https://twitter.com/PolyNetwork2/status/1425073987164381196
Addresses in question:
https://etherscan.io/address/0xC8a65Fadf0e0dDAf421F28FEAb69Bf6E2E589963
https://bscscan.com/address/0x0D6e286A7cfD25E0c01fEe9756765D8033B32C71