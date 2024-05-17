PO'ed: Definitive Edition (remaster by Nightdive Studios)

Lateralus
More [H]uman than Human
- Joined
- Aug 7, 2004
- Messages
- 18,537
Anyone else remember this game? Lol. This just came outta nowhere.
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2697470/POed_Definitive_Edition/
https://www.gog.com/en/game/poed_definitive_edition
I remember playing this on my 3DO, and later on the PlayStation. Never did beat it, but what a bizarre game! Very fitting for the 90s and the experimentation with games that was going on back then, haha.
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2697470/POed_Definitive_Edition/
https://www.gog.com/en/game/poed_definitive_edition
I remember playing this on my 3DO, and later on the PlayStation. Never did beat it, but what a bizarre game! Very fitting for the 90s and the experimentation with games that was going on back then, haha.