Gomar
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Oct 25, 2007
- Messages
- 295
Does anyone know about this "Pocket Mode", or use it? It kept locking my device, and causing me too many problems. Thus, I had to shut it off, found it in Android 11.
This feature is so bothersome I was forced to reset my phone once. Anyway, it displayed a message not to block blue screen on top. I just dont find it useful.
This feature is so bothersome I was forced to reset my phone once. Anyway, it displayed a message not to block blue screen on top. I just dont find it useful.