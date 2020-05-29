Pocket Camp kinda upstages Animal Crossing: New Horizons now

erek
erek
Say it aint so? Can it really be that Animal Crossing is upstaged and outclassed by "Pocket Camp"?
"With time, it’s likely that New Horizons will grow to match more of what Pocket Camp offers. Already, the upcoming wedding event promises a new set of nuptial-themed decorations that will let fans set up amorous scenes. There will likely be other events that haven’t been announced yet, in addition to the expected seasonal changes.
“I wouldn’t want the games to have identical item libraries,” Warr clarifies. But perhaps, she muses, the games will inspire each other to be more ambitious. “New Horizons has been good for Pocket Camp because I definitely feel like Pocket Camp has upped its item game to try to keep players interested.”"
https://www.polygon.com/2020/5/28/2...amp-furniture-animations-acnh-nintendo-switch
