PNY RTX 4090 Verto - Included 12VHPWR Adapter / Wireview?

I bought a PNY 4090 VERTO. My power supply does not have the native 12VHPWR so I'm reliant on using a PCIe 8pin to 12VHPWR Adapter of some sort.
The one included with the video card is a 4x8pin adapter. Should this be safe to use and not melt? Do I need to order a better quality one? It's shown in this unboxing video but I don't know much about it.
I also want to use a Thermal Grizzly Wireview adapter. I can either get a 3x8pin to 12VHPWR (not sure if that will be sufficient?) or the 12VHPWR -> 12VHPWR adapter- but will that work with the included adapter (or a better quality one if necessary?) I'd like to avoid replacing the PSU entirely just to get a native ATX3.0 one.
