PNY NVIDIA Quadro P2000 5GB video card $130

cam966251

Aug 23, 2005
1,291
Hi,

I bought this PNY NVIDIA Quadro P2000 5GB from a [H] member about a year ago, and never ended up using it. Excellent condition. Works great as a Plex transcoder.

$130 shipped within the US. PayPal F&F (or Apple Pay).

Thanks!
 

