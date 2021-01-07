PNY GeForce GTX 1070 Ti 8 GB Graphic Card accelero xtreme iv 3 year warranty gpu

PNY Technologies, Inc. (“PNY”) expressly warrants the product to be free from defects in materials and workmanship for a period of 3 years from the date of sales receipt as sold to the original purchaser (“purchaser”), subject to all the terms and conditions hereunder. This warranty is not assignable; products purchased from second-hand sources are not warrantied by PNY.
My advice is to not say anything. It's up to them to know that and not worth the hassle of helping someone on ebay with that.Of course I put myself on the hook to do an RMA anytime during the remaining time
I added it to the eBay description now Thanks