PNY GeForce GTX 1070 Ti 8 GB Graphic Card accelero xtreme iv 3 year warranty gpu

SPARTAN VI

Doesn't look like the 3-year warranty is transferable (i.e. assignable). First paragraph in PNY's Limited 3-Year Warranty policy:

PNY Technologies, Inc. (“PNY”) expressly warrants the product to be free from defects in materials and workmanship for a period of 3 years from the date of sales receipt as sold to the original purchaser (“purchaser”), subject to all the terms and conditions hereunder. This warranty is not assignable; products purchased from second-hand sources are not warrantied by PNY.
Of course if the 2nd hand buyer ever has an issue with it in those 3-years, you could be a good lad and RMA it for them. Personally, I wouldn't want to be on the hook for something like that. :D
 
Kr1z

Of course I put myself on the hook to do an RMA anytime during the remaining time :p
I added it to the eBay description now :) Thanks
 
Furious_Styles

Kr1z said:
Of course I put myself on the hook to do an RMA anytime during the remaining time :p
I added it to the eBay description now :) Thanks
My advice is to not say anything. It's up to them to know that and not worth the hassle of helping someone on ebay with that.

In addition, best you keep the stock HSF if you plan on RMA'ing, because that will most likely be an insta-reject claim by PNY if you try sending it in with an aftermarket cooler.
 
kirbyrj

My favorite line of the listing is "This is a very good deal!"

Not sure if that was sarcasm or not :cautious:.
 
