PNY 5070Ti $680 Wally World

I'm fine with most refurbished items if it has a decent price and warranty. This one is so so at this price and was probably a return from some schmuck who thought he could scalp it, lol.
 
TangledThornz said:
I'm fine with most refurbished items if it has a decent price and warranty. This one is so so at this price and was probably a return from some schmuck who thought he could scalp it, lol.
Click to expand...
Or it was a bad OCer so returned it since Newegg returns are free.
 
I only paid 30 more for the card brand new. 30 bucks is not enough to get me to jump on something with refurbished and Newegg in the same sentence.
 
toddw said:
Check your local wally words ... they have the PNY model at my local area $699 online and in-store
Click to expand...
The thing that worries me is that PNY seems to show up in the refurbished end. I know a few people that had to send their cards back for warranty claims also. Out of all the video cards I’ve owned I’ve never had a PNY.
 
Niner said:
The thing that worries me is that PNY seems to show up in the refurbished end. I know a few people that had to send their cards back for warranty claims also. Out of all the video cards I’ve owned I’ve never had a PNY.
Click to expand...
I’ve had a few of the workstation cards and have had nothing but amazing performance, stability and performance. Maybe their consumer grade models are a completely different beast, but even then don’t see any widespread trend of them being any less reliable then the more well known Asus, Giga or MSI variants.

Can easily see more in the “returned” category since they had the most available near MSRP, so more were purchased.

But yeah, a 2.5% saving for no warranty is a bad look.
 
Still not dead so figured worth the bump. Also still have the 5070Ti at one of my local area wally worlds for $699. YMMV.
 
