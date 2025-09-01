PNY 5070Ti $680 Wally World

EDIT: $680
https://www.walmart.com/ip/PNY-GeFo...9?classType=REGULAR&athbdg=L1100&from=/search
I have this one, my model does 3100 CORE and 1900 mem. YMMV.
Technically not dead as of this post but can't be arsed to come back in 2 hours to update so...
https://www.newegg.com/pny-technolo...e-fans/p/N82E16814985003?Item=N82E16814985003
https://www.walmart.com/ip/PNY-GeFo...9?classType=REGULAR&athbdg=L1100&from=/search
I have this one, my model does 3100 CORE and 1900 mem. YMMV.
Technically not dead as of this post but can't be arsed to come back in 2 hours to update so...
https://www.newegg.com/pny-technolo...e-fans/p/N82E16814985003?Item=N82E16814985003
Last edited: