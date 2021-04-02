Plume SuperPods - worth connecting at all?

I got a few Plume SuperPods (mesh system) free of charge with my latest purchase, but I am not sure I should even connect them because they require an app to set up, a paid subscription + constant cloud connection for all features, and I have doubts about how secure they are. Currently I use only one WiFi router my speeds are great, but the 5Ghz coverage is poor. Plume SuperPods can be put into Bridge Mode, but can they preserve security features of the existing router, such as Protected Management Frames? Does anyone know of a way to set up Plume SuperPods without the app? Directly connecting them to PC doesn't provide an accessible interface.