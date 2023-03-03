Plugging in ethernet cable crashes computer after windows 11 2h22 update

I had to unplug ethernet to get update to install. In device manager in network adaptors it's showing up as Realtek PCIe GbE Family controller #2 but its not a pcie adaptor. ethernet is on motherboard. If I disable or uninstall I can plug cable in without crashing computer.

Anything else I can try to get it working again? I tried installing the windows 7 driver from my motherboards website in compatibility mode but I didn't have any luck any way I went about it.

I installed a wireless card that I am able to get online with. Maybe I should just stick with that and leave well enough alone?