Plexamp Sonic Playlists

https://www.plex.tv/blog/super-sonic-get-closer-to-your-music-in-plexamp/
So this seems really, really cool. It analyzes your music - the actual music, not just the ID3 tags - and makes playlists based upon the "Sonic profile" of the music.
It sounds similar to what google play music did years ago.
I have 30,000 mp3 files so it's gonna be analyzing mine for a while - but I'm really curious what anyone else thinks of this and if it works for them.
