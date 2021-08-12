Plexamp Sonic Playlists

TheSlySyl

TheSlySyl

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 30, 2018
Messages
1,441
https://www.plex.tv/blog/super-sonic-get-closer-to-your-music-in-plexamp/

So this seems really, really cool. It analyzes your music - the actual music, not just the ID3 tags - and makes playlists based upon the "Sonic profile" of the music.

It sounds similar to what google play music did years ago.

I have 30,000 mp3 files so it's gonna be analyzing mine for a while - but I'm really curious what anyone else thinks of this and if it works for them.
 
