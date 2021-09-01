Please update an old user - what's happened in the last 3 years?

Over 3 years ago, I was fully immersed with the computer industry (both in the IT field, and building and overclocking my own computers) in Somerville, Massachusetts (close to Boston). Now, I'm not, and in Columbus, Nebraska. Just asking to see if someone would spare a few minutes to update me on how things are going in the graphics card end (as well as CPU end). My last graphics card I bought was a GTX 1080 Ti and I'm still on an i7 3930K. Thanks!