Please update an old user - what's happened in the last 3 years?

El_Capitan

Nov 11, 2012
Over 3 years ago, I was fully immersed with the computer industry (both in the IT field, and building and overclocking my own computers) in Somerville, Massachusetts (close to Boston). Now, I'm not, and in Columbus, Nebraska. Just asking to see if someone would spare a few minutes to update me on how things are going in the graphics card end (as well as CPU end). My last graphics card I bought was a GTX 1080 Ti and I'm still on an i7 3930K. Thanks!
 
mda

Mar 23, 2011
CPUs have improved quite a bit since then more than usual both in core count and clockspeed/ipc, and so have GPUs, but current GPU pricing is and will be crap until at least next year due to a number of reasons.

At least you have a 1080ti though. That still performs more than decently. Buy it a can of compressed air to clean it up, cause if it dies today, your wallet will cry.
 
polonyc2

Oct 25, 2004
for GPU's nowadays it's all about ray-tracing...fancy new tech to make games look more photorealistic
 
El_Capitan

Nov 11, 2012
Thanks! Yeah, I just checked Newegg for GTX 3080 Ti pricing, and yikes, around $2k!

Lol, 3 years away from computer builds is a long time these days. I bought a GTX 1080 Ti from someone in these forums back in December 2017. The selling price for used seems to be higher than what I bought it for? I'm so confused.

I remember Nvidia's PhysX was the rage back when. I'll have to look at ray-tracing.

Yeah... seems like we're getting closer to that reality, lol.
 
