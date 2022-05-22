Please share your afterburner voltage frequency curve

I admit I didn't aggressively optimize that specific computer -- it was just really well optimized with minor tweaks targeted only to idle.



Because of the work-optimized nature of that tower, I profess to caring less about undervolting peak load, as much as making sure idle is low power -- this is because 80-90% of the time I'm working, programming, documents, creating specs, email, research contributions, etc, rather than throttling it fully up into full gaming (10-20% of the computer's daytime use, probably more like 5% of the computer on-time).



Simply typing text into a document, email, spreadsheet, Visual Studio, etc is practically near-idle most of the time except the usual surges when something begins to index (Intellsense / Find / etc) or cloud-sync, fast scrolling, etc.



The watt-hours difference of optimizing idle far exceeded optimizing peak for my specific usage patterns. Thus, I simply attacked the low-lying apples. (I play less hours than the hours of esports players, due to the nature of my work.)



(Currently, I need to reinstall Afterburner on that tower. It had a Windows reinstall. But the GPU wattage/voltage numbers weren't too vastly different from Zephers' above IIRC. I have the non-Ti, though)