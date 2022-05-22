Please share your afterburner voltage frequency curve

So I am revisiting undervolting my 3080Ti and was curious what voltage afterburner is setting (or you are setting) at idle.

I have found that 0.925 V @ 2025 MHz is the sweet spot for high load on my 3080Ti FTW3 Ultra Hydro Copper, but when It idles It never dips below 0.900 V. Is this normal? Or am I missing a setting to make it drop down lower when idling?

I should also ask why does my card never drop below 1800mhz at at idle? is there an adaptive setting in msi afterburner? Like when it is idle it drops down significantly in power/voltage/clocks when it doesn't need to be juiced up? Because right now I'm stuck at either 900 at idle or 925 for load and this isn't ideal right?
 
Sounds like you are stuck at 3d clocks. Maybe turn on multi-display power saver with Nvidia Inspector and see if that helps. How high is your idle power consumption.
 
pippenainteasy said:
Sounds like you are stuck at 3d clocks. Maybe turn on multi-display power saver with Nvidia Inspector and see if that helps. How high is your idle power consumption.
3d clocks? what do you mean? Multi display power saver? but I don't have nvidia inspector, is it in the nvidia control panel? I have power managment set to normal.

My idle power consumption is now at 0.775V now that I have tweaked afterburner a bit nvidia overlay says 100 watts is that normal? the gpu clock is still sitting at 1800MHz.

Is it just me or I thought it wouldn't need to be at 1800MHz at the desktop idling?
 
this is mine at the desktop, 3080Ti FE
xDiVolatilX said:
3d clocks? what do you mean? Multi display power saver? but I don't have nvidia inspector, is it in the nvidia control panel? I have power managment set to normal.

My idle power consumption is now at 0.775V now that I have tweaked afterburner a bit nvidia overlay says 100 watts is that normal? the gpu clock is still sitting at 1800MHz.

Is it just me or I thought it wouldn't need to be at 1800MHz at the desktop idling?
100W idle power consumption isn’t normal. Something is keeping your clocks elevated. 30-40W is something that’s more typical if you have a high refresh rate display. If you have a 60hz display idle consumption should be way lower, more like 15W.
 
Zepher said:
this is mine at the desktop, 3080Ti FE
View attachment 476254
So my voltage is fine in the 0.775 range? Just my GPU clock is not at 200MHz like your mine is at 700 or 800 MHz.
Is your card running stock? I don't like running stock settings because it takes my voltage up to 1.1V which is astronomically high for no good reason.


How can I use afterburner to keep my high load settings yet lower my idle power?
 
pippenainteasy said:
100W idle power consumption isn’t normal. Something is keeping your clocks elevated. 30-40W is something that’s more typical if you have a high refresh rate display. If you have a 60hz display idle consumption should be way lower, more like 15W.
I'm only at 120hz on 4k what settings can I adjust to get the idle power lower? Are you running stock settings? I'm using afterburner to undervolt my overclock, I just need to lower the idle or low power use but how?
 
xDiVolatilX said:
So my voltage is fine in the 0.775 range? Just my GPU clock is not at 200MHz like your mine is at 700 or 800 MHz.
Is your card running stock? I don't like running stock settings because it takes my voltage up to 1.1V which is astronomically high for no good reason.


How can I use afterburner to keep my high load settings yet lower my idle power?
Ya, mine is running stock. I've only been "using" it for a few weeks even though I've had the card since last June, it just sat basically unused in my new PC in my room.
 
pippenainteasy said:
100W idle power consumption isn’t normal. Something is keeping your clocks elevated. 30-40W is something that’s more typical if you have a high refresh rate display. If you have a 60hz display idle consumption should be way lower, more like 15W.
My 3080 (Founder Edition, non-Ti) idles at just a few tens of watts.

Since I like to run computers 24/7, idle power draw needs to stay low to keep bills low.

I also agree, 100 watt for just the GPU is abnormal unless maybe it was a bad fabbing that couldn't do an idle undervolt well.

With a bit of optimizing, I can get a little bit less than that with whole-tower idle power draw via my Kill-a-Watt (I'm using 80PLUS Platinum power supply to help with that, 90% efficiency).

I've seen whole-tower power draw as low as 60-70 watts reading at the power socket on a Kill-a-Watt. After a few Windows updates, I saw it go to 100-110, but after re-optimizing idle power draw, it went back to 60-70. I didn't check numbers recently, but I'd wager my GPU was roughly half of that whole-tower power draw at the outlet.

Multiply that by a few computers all year long, and savings noticeably adds up on the monthly bill.
 
BassTek said:
What does your curve look like in afterburner?
afterburner undervolt.jpg


This is my first attempt at trying to overclock/undervolt the gpu since i always relied on the stock boosting. After realizing that I don't need 1.1 volts I can never leave it stock again.

Maybe if a line was drawn in Microsoft paint to where I should have the curve be and i can just go mimic it in my afterburner curve? cause the graph isn't very intuitive and hard to figure out how to fine tune it easily
 
Chief Blur Buster said:
My 3080 (Founder Edition, non-Ti) idles at just a few tens of watts.

Since I like to run computers 24/7, idle power draw needs to stay low to keep bills low.

I also agree, 100 watt for just the GPU is abnormal unless maybe it was a bad fabbing that couldn't do an idle undervolt well.

With a bit of optimizing, I can get a little bit less than that with whole-tower idle power draw via my Kill-a-Watt (I'm using 80PLUS Platinum power supply to help with that).

I've seen whole-tower power draw as low as 60-70 watts reading at the power socket on a Kill-a-Watt. After a few Windows updates, I saw it go to 100-110, but after re-optimizing idle power draw, it went back to 60-70. I didn't check numbers recently, but I'd wager my GPU was roughly half of that whole-tower power draw at the outlet.
Any chance I can see your afterburner graph? Or tips on how to get my gpus to have super low power when it's not under load? I have a kill a watt also i used to use back in the day when I had quad sli oh boi the silly things I've done lol

The thing is there are many tutorials on how to undervolt for max power but none for how to get the undervolt right for the entire curve from idle to moderate loads not just max boost.
 
I admit I didn't aggressively optimize that specific computer -- it was just really well optimized with minor tweaks targeted only to idle.

Because of the work-optimized nature of that tower, I profess to caring less about undervolting peak load, as much as making sure idle is low power -- this is because 80-90% of the time I'm working, programming, documents, creating specs, email, research contributions, etc, rather than throttling it fully up into full gaming (10-20% of the computer's daytime use, probably more like 5% of the computer on-time).

Simply typing text into a document, email, spreadsheet, Visual Studio, etc is practically near-idle most of the time except the usual surges when something begins to index (Intellsense / Find / etc) or cloud-sync, fast scrolling, etc.

The watt-hours difference of optimizing idle far exceeded optimizing peak for my specific usage patterns. Thus, I simply attacked the low-lying apples. (I play less hours than the hours of esports players, due to the nature of my work.)

(Currently, I need to reinstall Afterburner on that tower. It had a Windows reinstall. But the GPU wattage/voltage numbers weren't too vastly different from Zephers' above IIRC. I have the non-Ti, though)
 
I don't use Afterburner, but this is what I have at desktop. This isn't quite idle as I have a Bluestacks client running with Arknights open, and also a lot of applications and some browsers... but close enough.

1653425193995.png


I haven't edited the voltage curve manually yet. I do have a custom fan curve but that only matters when it's actually gaming anyway.
 
Yea I really need to see someone's afterburner custom graph to see what the perfect curve is or close to it.

If I have a baseline I can tweak it further I just don't even have a starting point.

It seems most people only know how to set the voltage for max boost. What about the rest of the entire curve?

On intel CPU's I've been setting adaptive offsets for years, what about the Nvidia GPU's offset style curve in afterburner? Anyone? Help! lol
 
My brand new 3080 12gb idles at around 90w when on desktop my gtx 1080ti idled around 60w.

After a lot of digging and research, the problem is apparently multiple monitors with different resolutions and refresh rates. (I run dual 4k60 and a single 1440p165hz) so I don't think there's anything I can do to make it sip less power. ☹️

It does only idle at 10w with every screen turned off, so that's a big improvement.
 
TheSlySyl said:
After a lot of digging and research, the problem is apparently multiple monitors with different resolutions and refresh rates. (I run dual 4k60 and a single 1440p165hz) so I don't think there's anything I can do to make it sip less power. ☹️
I'm not sure if that's the case... I have 3440x1440@100Hz (main), 1440p@144Hz, 1440p@60Hz, and 1080p@60 (projector), which basically fills up all of my slots, yet my idle (which is technically not even idle really) wattage is as you see in that screenshot. Although I guess maybe it's the 2x4k@60 that you have, they're probably higher throughput. Well, almost impossible to say at this point unfortunately.

xDiVolatilX said:
Yea I really need to see someone's afterburner custom graph to see what the perfect curve is or close to it.

If I have a baseline I can tweak it further I just don't even have a starting point.

It seems most people only know how to set the voltage for max boost. What about the rest of the entire curve?

On intel CPU's I've been setting adaptive offsets for years, what about the Nvidia GPU's offset style curve in afterburner? Anyone? Help! lol
Well if it helps here's what mine supposedly looks like via the EVGA application.
1653522796602.png


But this is just the default curve anyway. So I don't know how much that would help you.
 
