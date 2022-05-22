Please share your afterburner voltage frequency curve

xDiVolatilX
Jul 24, 2021
So I am revisiting undervolting my 3080Ti and was curious what voltage afterburner is setting (or you are setting) at idle.
I have found that 0.925 V @ 2025 MHz is the sweet spot for high load on my 3080Ti FTW3 Ultra Hydro Copper, but when It idles It never dips below 0.900 V. Is this normal? Or am I missing a setting to make it drop down lower when idling?
I should also ask why does my card never drop below 1800mhz at at idle? is there an adaptive setting in msi afterburner? Like when it is idle it drops down significantly in power/voltage/clocks when it doesn't need to be juiced up? Because right now I'm stuck at either 900 at idle or 925 for load and this isn't ideal right?
