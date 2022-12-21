Please review my bios settings, suggest changes and help me get to 5.7ghz please :)

Quick info

Asus Z790 D4 DDR4
i5 13600K
4090 FE
48GB 3200 Corsair LPX
1200 EVGA PSU


My voltage at 1.33 got me stable to 5.6ghz. It was at 1.28 running up to 5.5. I'm hesitant to go too high obviously but even at 1.35 5.7ghz I am getting crashes during UserBenchmark CPU test. Should I keep going on the voltage or am I at the limit as far as longevity and safe operation? Thanks and let me know if you need more info. Again, I am open to ANY changes in my current settings, except disabling HT. I just don't think I want to do that unless there is a compelling discussion to do so. The settings I've made are just trial and error, best guesses based on googling etc. Overclocking these new platforms is so much more involved than it ever was in the early 2000's when I was heavy into OC. lol I think I got all the valuable screens but let me know. Thanks!


