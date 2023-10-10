Please reccomend a Z790 Motherboard

Honestly its hard to recommend Z790 at all, with Z690 being $100 cheaper for most boards and almost identical other than some PCI-E lanes dedicated to USB 3.2. But you have your requirements, and looking good is certainly a valid one.



Lets run down the list:



Asus - I wouldn't buy one of their boards with someone elses money at this point. Too many bad experiences for multiple generations in a row, too expensive for what you get. Its an IQ tax basically. Plus their RGB control is terrible, they integrated Aura Sync into Armory Crate which is some of the worst software I have ever used.



Gigabyte - I'd rather sit on a cactus. I currently own a Gigabyte Z790 Gaming X AX and the ethernet port died after 6 weeks of use, the gigabyte app you have to run to have RGB control is absolutely terrible. Not quite as bad as Asus but it forgets your settings a LOT so -12/10 for those guys. Plus they have spelling errors in their software and manual, and it just screams "not taking it seriously". I used to think of Gigabyte as an icon of reliability but I've had nothing but trouble with them in the last 2-3 years.



MSI - I really liked my MSI Z690-A Pro, it ran my 13900K great and their Mystic Light software is super easy, plus you only have to run it once and the board remembers your RGB setting at power on, no need to load the app. I understand you think their boards are ugly though so I won't go into it. If I had to recommend one I would take a Z690 Carbon or Z790 Tomahawk all day for $249 or whatever it is now.



ASRock - These guys are super solid, my recommendation is something like the Z790 Steel Legend but you don't like the look of that one. I have 3 ASRock boards at home now and they all work GREAT. Even the basic budget B450M Pro 4 AM4 board that cost $79 is extremely reliable and can do things like overclocking ram way outside what a board of that price should do.



EVGA/NZXT - I have no experience, and I would not gamble on them.



I'm kind of stumped, any actual good boards are too ugly or too cheap so you may as well just open up the wallet and get the Hero lol