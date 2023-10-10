Please reccomend a Z790 Motherboard

I'm a little pissed at ASUS but I've always loved their boards. My daily is an ancient Maximus Hero. I'm looking to get a good board without spending 500 bucks. The Hero is now obnoxiously expensive and I'm just not spending that much.
MSI boards are, sorry, ugly unless I'm looking in the above 400 dollar range.
I've read lots of bad stuff about Gigabyte, both quality and bios issues.
Just put a rig together for my kid with a 5600x, used an ASrock B650 and was pretty impressed for the price but A) I don't want to use a low end board on my main rig and b) their high end stuff seems to all have the black and silver camo-esque pattern that I despise.
So....all that said I'm open to advice from H'ers. You guys know your stuff.
For context the rest of the rig will be:
NZXT H9 Flow
Lian Li Galahad 360
i7 13700k
7800xt (maybe a 7900xt depending on how much I can get the wife to approve))
32 gigs of DDR5 (GSkill Trident)
I'm not ashamed to admit I'm going for the bling and putting in all Lian Li SL infinity RGBs so I need the motherboard to have ample RGB support.
Really appreciate input on this. I'm currently looking at the Z790-F ROG strix but its a little more than I'd like to spend on it and, again, I'm pretty pissed at ASUS for the shady way they handled the melting CPU fiasco and their consistently bad customer service.
