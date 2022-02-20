Please help with the Fractal XL 7

Trying to mount 10 hard drives and I simply cannot figure out how to mount each of them.
I mounted the bottom drive to the piece of metal on the bottom. But when I use a tray and mount the second drive, I screw it into the back, and the drive does not touch the bottom drive and it can move all over the place.
Could one of you wonderful guys tell me what the hell I am doing wrong?
I mounted the bottom drive to the piece of metal on the bottom. But when I use a tray and mount the second drive, I screw it into the back, and the drive does not touch the bottom drive and it can move all over the place.
Could one of you wonderful guys tell me what the hell I am doing wrong?