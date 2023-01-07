Please help us [H]. Disheartening looking for a new phone for the wife and I.

Still have a 2GB plan with Verizon and older Motorola Moto G power(3 1/2 yr old) phones. Love the phones and plan but absolutely hate the cameras. Our plan costs us $112 month. It used to be $100 month until Verizon decided to phase out our plan and add an administrative fee to it....blah.



Wife and I really want new phones with better cameras and good battery life without having to go crazy with the $$$. Seems like the only options are to buy an unlocked phone to keep our current plan but the prices seem outrageous and battery life abysmal. NONE of the newer phones let you expand the memory with an SD card and buying anything with more than 128GB of storage makes the prices just out of reach. We currently have 64GB internal memory with 256gb expanded storage and it works perfect(music and photos).



Need some guidance here and possibly some options I am not seeing.



Overall budget is MAX $1500 and I really don't want to go more than $130 month with the plan. Honestly don't care about sticking with Verizon but the coverage they offer us with the little bit of traveling we do seems like the best. Just so much shit out there nowadays I'd like to hear some opinions from the gurus.