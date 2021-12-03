Please help - TPM enabled for W11 slowed down my games on W10 - using an Asus mobo on i7 8700 + 2060S...

So... in preparation for being able to install Windows 11 in the coming months, I enabled TPM on my Asus Z370-I mobo in a SFF machine.

A day later, but still on Windows 10, I played Rocket League, and a few other games, and found them to be awfully laggy - so much so, they became difficult to play.

Initially unsure what it was, I merely guessed that the recent TPM change had caused it - so rebooted, flicked it off in the Asus BIOS, and tried the games again.

Indeed, turning TPM back off fixed the lag - the games played as they normally would!

Have others here experienced this on Windows 10 too? And will this gaming lag / behaviour continue if I installed Windows 11, which requires TPM?

Separately, is this at all a reason not to buy a laptop with Windows 10 installed, because gaming performance will be harmed when TPM is enabled in order to move to Windows 11?

Please help - I am completely stumped. Maybe it's just that I have a somewhat old Intel Socket 1151 8700 CPU which doesn't handle TPM implementation well... and maybe a recent desktop CPU or a 2021 laptop would handle it just fine.

Keen for any advice, or feedback, or insights. Thanks in advance - and can provide more system info if needed.

(And if I really needed to post this thread elsewhere in the forum, please do advise.)
 
haven't noticed anything bad from it on my pc...with that being said i would have zero issue with disabling it and using work arounds if they are even necessary for use with win 11
 
