Please help this idiot. LSI 9260-16i to Supermicro backplane connection?

Trying to connect an LSI 9260-16i controller to a Supermicro backplane.
Controller https://docs.broadcom.com/doc/12352334
Backplane https://www.supermicro.com/manuals/other/BPN-SAS2-836EL.pdf
The controller has 4, 4 drive ports. The backplane seems to want 2 HBA connections. Can someone point this idiot in the direction of what cables I need to make these two talk?
