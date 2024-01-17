Please help recommend a monitor 2024 edition.

I got some good recommendations years ago on here and I'm looking to upgrade my monitor for my new build.



As with choosing every other PC component the monitor has become one of the most stressful to decide on and im looking at the Alienware AW2723DF.



I'm going to be using a 7900xtx and a 7800x3d. I play mostly shooters but will try to branch out. I'm ok with getting another 1080p but with my new setup I really want to try a 1440p monitor. I don't think 4K is the route for me to go but open to suggestions. Max budget $650.



I want the general stuff. High refresh rate, low latency and a great picture. I will not buy Asus again and I'm pretty hesitant to look at OLED with fear of burn in, oled probably not in my budget anyhow.



What would you guys recommend? Open to all suggestions.