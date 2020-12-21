Please help me with a simple question regarding my PSU and upcoming 1080ti

**I apologize if this is in the wrong section.**

Hello all, I am currently running a gtx 970 powered by an EVGA 600 watt plus certified (does not appear to be bronze) power supply. The set up runs fine but the power supply is non modular and only has one pcie cable with two 6 pin (+2) connectors. Can this power supply run with the 1080ti I am getting in a few days paired with an i7 9700k? I know it's wattage is high enough, I'm just worried about daisy chaining the pcie connectors to the card. If not, I have a thermaltake 850 watt psu I purchased about six years ago, it is partially modular and I have lost all the cables. Is there a way I can purchase more? This 850 watt power supply was used as my daily driver for six years, the only reason I replaced it is because it was getting old. Thank you all so much.