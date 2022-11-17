Please help me to spend my money wisely. VR configuration

Never owned VR and read A lot. Black Friday is coming and I really need the equipment for work. If you have the time, please, Please help me with my questions and fill the gaps if Im missing something.

Its mainly for motion capture work and less gaming:

Planing on purchasing as soon as possible:

- Valve Index

- 4 base stations

- 12 vive trackers 3.0

- good laptop without breaking the bank





1) I saw that a Display Port is needed for this to work. For some reasons most laptops don't even have a mini Display port. Will a USB C to Display Port adapter fix this ?? Its just a theory but i saw 2 topics where it helped for some and not for others.



2) The laptop I was looking at was with a ryzen 7 5800h, 16 gb ram and a mobile RTX 3050 4gb. Enough to pass the vr test ?



3) The laptop will have at least two free usb 3 ports. For 12 trackers, the only thing that comes to my head is to purchase 2 usb hubs that are wall powered and each usb hub can support 6 trackers dongles. I suspect the single usb 3.0 will be able to handle at least 6 tackers , correct? Saw a photo of someone using 8 trakers with some cheap amazon usb hub once.



Im sure i have more questions but lets start with this. If im lucky, everything can run up to 3500 euros which is a lot for me but I really need it for my work so I want to take the steps carefully.





Again, I truly appreciate your time and advice ! Thank you.





(I have explored many aternatives about home made motion capture, going from perception neuron (used it once actualy) to using kinect cameras. From all the research and people with who I talked with, using vive trackers seems to give the most professional results , so that is why I am here)