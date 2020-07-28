Please help me identify this... thing.

three cables chock full of blue Molex connectors

two six pin PCIe plugs

blue LEDs inside

three 4-pin 12V connectors

six SATA power connectors on two cables

a three-pin cable designed to be plugged into a motherboard header, presumably for diagnostic purposes

*really* long cables - maybe the longest I've ever seen in a power supply

A buddy of mine asked me to replace the system his dad put together for video editing and general use years ago. By and large its specs weren't bad: Core i5 4690K, decent Z97 motherboard, 16GB DDR3, and a GTX 660 as headlining specs. But the power supply's a mystery. (Incidentally, the Ryzen 3700x with GTX 1660 that's replaced it is great - and it's run by a fully modular Corsair 650 watter)The logo on the PSU fan shroud indicates it was made by HEC, which I know isa premiere brand. But the rest of the unit itself is covered in glossy black paint with a couple of QC stickers, and a few others indicating "Support nVIDIA SLI & Dual PCI-E", EcoSmart, and RoHS compliance. There's no other identifying label here. Other features of note:Has anyone here encountered one of these things in the wild? On a scale of "ehh, maybe" to "oh Christ, NO," how bad an idea would it be to keep this thing around as an emergency backup? Should I just send it to the local electronics recyclers? Thanks for reading.